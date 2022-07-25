'Lottery Lawyer' Trial Wraps Up With Arguments On Intent

By Rachel Scharf (July 25, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The supposed criminal intent of "Lottery Lawyer" Jason Kurland took center stage Monday as attorneys gave their final pitches to Brooklyn federal jurors tasked with deciding whether the former Rivkin Radler LLP partner is guilty of an $80 million fraud scheme. The jury is set to begin deliberating Tuesday after daylong closing arguments in the trial that opened July 13 before U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis. Kurland is accused of funneling millions of dollars from lottery-winner clients to his own small-business loan companies. He has been charged with wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions and two related conspiracy...

