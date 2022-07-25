Victims Will Sue Over Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse, Attys Say

By Matthew Santoni (July 25, 2022, 1:38 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for several people injured in a Pittsburgh bridge collapse told a Pennsylvania state court that they would abandon their bid for pre-complaint discovery and move ahead with a lawsuit against the city, according to court filings. Counsel for a bus driver and passenger who had been on the Fern Hollow Bridge when it collapsed into a wooded ravine in January said in a brief that they would file a complaint against the city, then seek discovery to join any third parties who had been responsible for the bridge's inspection and maintenance prior to its fall. "Based on the position of...

