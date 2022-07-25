Apple Settles Koss Patent Suit Days Before Trial

By Andrew Karpan (July 25, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Headphone maker Koss Corp. has agreed to drop its patent lawsuit against Apple over the tech giant's Beats and AirPods brands of wireless audio devices, just days before a jury trial was set to begin in the Western District of Texas. The news came in a joint filing on Saturday that was signed off the same day by U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, which brought to an end the last remaining lawsuit from Koss in the Texas judge's busy patent docket. The case had been most recently set for a jury trial on Monday. No terms of the deal between the...

