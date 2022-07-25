Ex-NBA Player Slams Feds' Theory In Health Plan Fraud Case

By Khadrice Rollins (July 25, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- One of 19 former NBA players accused of defrauding the league's health plan has told a Manhattan federal judge he plans to challenge the government's central legal theory, even as others charged in the case begin taking plea deals. Darius Miles is prepared to argue that the fraud charges do not hold up because the money received as part of the alleged fake medical appointments and fake treatments belonged to the defendants and not the health care plan, according to a letter filed to the court Friday. He added that he expects other defendants to join him in this defense....

