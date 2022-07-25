Ex-Twitter Staffer's Spy Trial Spotlights Saudi Family Critic

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 25, 2022, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury considering criminal charges against a former Twitter Inc. employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia heard evidence Monday about a critic of the royal family with an anonymous account on the social media platform who the defendant allegedly kept tabs on. Monday marked the third day of trial for Ahmad Abouammo, who the government claims was recruited by a Saudi official — the "right-hand man" of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — to pass along confidential information about dissidents that was held in the company's internal database. The first person to take the stand on Monday was...

