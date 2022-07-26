How Justices' EPA Ruling Thwarts The Will Of The People

By Jonathan Martel (July 26, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- West Virginia, with 0.5% of the U.S. population, is having an outsize impact in thwarting federal government efforts supported by most Americans to address climate change. On June 30, in West Virginia v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Obama administration's carbon dioxide standards for power plants. Then, earlier this month, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., declined to support further legislative action on climate change in this Congress. The veto held by Manchin, as a senator from a small coal-producing state, exemplifies the political gridlock that the Supreme Court's West Virginia v. EPA decision and its conception...

