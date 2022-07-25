HNA Must Pay $185M Park Ave. Skyscraper Arbitration Award

By Dave Simpson (July 25, 2022, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge confirmed a $185.4 million arbitral award issued to an affiliate of commercial office space giant SL Green Realty Corp. on Monday, rejecting HNA Group's attempt to challenge the finding of the arbitrator, a former New York appellate judge. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl found that there were no glaring issues with the arbitrator, L. Priscilla Hall, a former associate justice of the state of New York Appellate Division, Second Judicial Department. "While the arbitrator in this case did not hold an evidentiary hearing, she considered extensive submissions by the parties in connection with both the...

