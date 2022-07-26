Real Estate Rumors: Cohen, Pitt, Kaufman Borgeest

By Andrew McIntyre (July 26, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is hoping to partner with a casino operator to build a casino near Citi Field, the New York Post reported Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Cohen is in talks with Hard Rock and Sands Hotel and Casino, and sources told the Post the owner currently had a preference for partnering with Hard Rock, according to the report. Brad Pitt has paid $40 million for a Carmel Highlands, California, home, Mansion Global reported Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for D.C. James House, which was built in 1918,...

