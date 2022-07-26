Pet Owners Say IDEXX Illegally Cornered Test Kit Market

By Gina Kim (July 26, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Pet owners across the country hit IDEXX Laboratories with a proposed class action Monday in California federal court, accusing the animal health diagnostic services company of abusing its monopoly power and throttling the competition, which purportedly led to artificially inflated prices of test kits. In a lengthy, 92-page complaint alleging violations of antitrust and numerous state consumer protection laws, pet owners said IDEXX has manipulated the market since 2018 to stake its dominant power in the animal diagnostic test kit space by shifting from distribution agreements to direct-sale, long-term exclusive agreements with veterinary practices. The switch came after the Federal Trade...

