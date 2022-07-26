3M Units Seek Ch. 11 Protection To Settle Earplug Claims

By Rick Archer (July 26, 2022, 10:43 AM EDT) -- 3M said Tuesday it has placed its Aearo Technologies subsidiary into Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Indiana to deal with hundreds of thousands of claims of hearing loss from defects in Aearo's Combat Arms Earplugs. 3M said Tuesday that it placed its Aearo Technologies subsidiary into Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as it deals with claims that it supplied defective earplugs to the military. (iStock/josefkubes) In its announcement, 3M said it plans to create a $1 billion trust to pay the earplug claims — which it said included approximately 115,000 filed claims and an additional 120,000 claims on an administrative docket — as well...

