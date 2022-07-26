Blackstone Lands North Of $4.7B For Recent PS Buy

By Andrew McIntyre (July 26, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Various banks, with counsel from Dechert LLP, have provided more than $4.7 billion in financing to fund Blackstone's recent $7.6 billion purchase of PS Business Parks, according to documents made public in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Tuesday and additional information Law360 has learned. Blackstone headquarters in New York. (iStock.com/Roman Tiraspolsky) Most of the debt hit Florida public records Tuesday, with mortgage documents showing Bank of America NA, Citi Real Estate Funding Inc., Morgan Stanley Bank NA, Barclays Capital Real Estate Inc. and Societe Generale Financial Corp. providing about $4.2 billion in financing for the recent mega-deal, about $1 billion of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS