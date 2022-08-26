5th Circ. To Scope SEC Agenda In Nasdaq Diversity Rule Fight

By Jessica Corso (August 26, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will go before the Fifth Circuit Monday to defend a rule encouraging Nasdaq-listed companies to diversify their boards, in a case that could determine just how far the agency is permitted to wade into social and environmental issues, legal experts told Law360. The Alliance for Fair Board Recruitment, a group led by conservative activist Edward Blum, filed a legal challenge against the rule in August of last year, just weeks after it was approved by the SEC. The regulation, proposed by Nasdaq, requires companies listed on the stock exchange to disclose board-level diversity data and...

