Twitter VIPs Got 'White Glove' Help But Not Info, Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 26, 2022, 11:46 PM EDT) -- A Twitter executive testifying in the California federal trial of an ex-employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia said Tuesday that when both served as media partnership managers around 2014, they'd give notable users "white glove" service but weren't allowed to provide private information about other account holders. Tuesday marked the fourth day of trial for Ahmad Abouammo, who the government claims passed along personal information about Twitter account holders who were critics of the Saudi royal family to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's "right hand man." Twitter's vice president, global head of partners, Lara Cohen took the stand on Tuesday...

