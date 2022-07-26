Amazon's Escape Bid In Facial Privacy Suit Dubbed 'Rehash'

By Greg Lamm (July 26, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. was accused in a federal court filing Tuesday of "rehashing its failed arguments" by claiming it can't be held liable for misusing a group of Illinois residents' biometric data in a photo dataset allegedly used to improve facial recognition software because the tech giant never used or benefited from the photos. Steven Vance and Tim Janecyk asked U.S. District Judge James L. Robart to reject Amazon's motion for summary judgment in their Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act claim, saying that Amazon made extensive use of their biometric data in photos they took and uploaded in Illinois that were later...

