Coke Distributor Must Face Bottler's Case Without Insurer

By Rosie Manins (July 27, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Coca-Cola distributor can't immediately defeat a contract breach case brought against it by one of the beverage giant's largest bottling companies, nor can it bring its insurer into the fray, a Georgia federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. on Tuesday denied a motion by Marten Transport Ltd. to dismiss the case by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages LLC or, in the alternative, to join ACE American Insurance Co. as a party. Coca-Cola Southwest, a Texas-based bottler, sued Marten, a Wisconsin-based distributor, over the transport company's refusal to defend and indemnify it in an underlying workplace accident lawsuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS