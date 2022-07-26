Bryant Crash Pic Trials Consolidated Over County Objection

By Craig Clough (July 26, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday consolidated a trial over Vanessa Bryant's claims that county employees inappropriately disseminated photos of NBA legend Kobe Bryant's remains with a similar suit against the county brought by a man whose wife and daughter died in the same helicopter crash. U.S. District Judge John F. Walter granted the request from both plaintiffs over the objection of Los Angeles County, which argued that a single trial would be prejudicial because the cases involve different sets of facts that could confuse a jury. But the judge said both cases present the same questions and involve a high...

