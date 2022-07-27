Immigration Key To Fixing Semiconductor Scarcity, GAO Says

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 27, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The federal government should adopt policies to boost domestic production and attract foreign labor to combat current and future supply chain disruptions within the semiconductor industry, according to a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Based on interviews with 17 experts, including industry executives, nonprofit groups, academics and government officials, the report noted that to reduce the risks related to the global semiconductor shortage, the U.S. must stockpile its own resources, strengthen the domestic labor pool with talent from overseas, update international trade agreements, and invest in critical minerals and research and development. Workforce development, including training programs for domestic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS