Teva Reaches $5B National Opioid Deal

By Emily Field (July 26, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Lead attorneys for local governments, Native American tribes and states on Tuesday said that they had reached a settlement in principle worth nearly $5 billion with drugmaker Teva, including about $3.7 billion in cash. The plaintiffs' executive committee said that the $3.7 billion includes about $650,000 earmarked in previously settled cases. The abatement funds will be spread over 13 years, according to the committee, with legal fees and costs to be paid over six years. Teva will also provide the option of donating $1.2 billion worth of a generic version of its overdose drug Narcan for the next decade or an...

