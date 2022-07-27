Forbes Latest To Face Suit Over Data Sharing With Facebook

By Gina Kim (July 27, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Forbes was hit with a proposed class action Tuesday in New York federal court by a Facebook user who claimed the news company illegally collected its subscribers' personal information and shared it with the social media giant without their permission, in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. In a 23-page complaint, Forbes.com subscriber and Facebook user Joseph Lamb of Minnesota accused the New York-based news media company of violating the VPPA by gathering and sharing its subscribers' personally identifiable information — including a record of every video clip, title and hyperlink they view on its site — to Facebook without...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS