Real Estate Rumors: Haya, Adams, National Bank Of Greece

By Andrew McIntyre (July 27, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Private equity shop Cerberus Capital Management plans to sell Haya Real Estate, the company's Spanish debt-servicing arm, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Cerberus has enlisted the help of Deutsche Bank AG to prepare the sale, which could happen as soon as September, according to the report. New York Mayor Eric Adams is expected to endorse a plan for a new soccer stadium near Citi Field, the New York Post reported Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The mayor is expected to give his thumbs-up for a 25,000-square-foot stadium that could be built as soon...

