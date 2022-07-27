Bernstein Litowitz Will Lead Meta Investors In Facebook Suit

By Katryna Perera (July 27, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has named Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP as lead counsel in a consolidated suit accusing Meta Platforms Inc. of misleading investors about the allegedly harmful effects its products like Facebook and Instagram have on children and the measures it takes to stop the spread of misinformation. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar issued an order on Tuesday granting the bid submitted by the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and PFA Pension as lead plaintiffs in the suit and denied a competing bid from California Public Employees' Retirement System. According to the order, Ohio PERS and PFA Pension claimed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS