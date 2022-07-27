Tesla Judge Trims Claims From Solar Roof Tile Suit, For Now

By Gina Kim (July 27, 2022, 11:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Tuesday significantly pared down Tesla customers' proposed class action alleging fraud and contract breach against the electric vehicle and clean energy company for raising prices of its solar roof tile system in a "bait-and-switch" scheme, but allowed them to file an amended complaint and try again. In a brief, four-page order, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria granted, in part, and denied, in part, Tesla's motion to dismiss a putative class action filed by customers Matthew Amans and Babak Malek. Malek and Amans' suit asserted claims for breach of contract, as well as allegations under California's Unfair Competition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS