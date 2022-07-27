Ex-GOP Congressman Denies 'Weak' Insider Trading Charges

By Rachel Scharf (July 27, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Former Republican U.S. Rep. Stephen Buyer pled not guilty in Manhattan federal court Wednesday to insider trading on Sprint Corp. and Navigant Consulting Inc. stock while consulting on the companies' not-yet-announced mergers, with his attorney calling the criminal case "weak." Buyer, 63, denied four securities fraud charges in an arraignment before U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman. It was Buyer's first New York court appearance since the former Indiana congressman, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 to 2011, was arrested Monday as part of a broader insider trading sweep. Prosecutors say Buyer made nearly $350,000 off two...

