Spirit Airlines Terminates $6.6B Merger With Frontier

By McCord Pagan (July 27, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Spirit Airlines on Wednesday terminated its $6.6 billion merger with Frontier Airlines Inc., a move that could bring about a deal with rival bidder JetBlue, according to statements from Frontier and Spirit. In Frontier's statement, executives lamented the termination of the merger agreement, but said the airline's own prospects for the future were strong. "While we are disappointed that Spirit Airlines shareholders failed to recognize the value and consumer potential inherent in our proposed combination, the Frontier board took a disciplined approach throughout the course of its negotiations with Spirit," William Franke, chair of Frontier's board of directors, said in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS