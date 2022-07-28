Calif. Judge Won't 'Reverse Field' To Restart Water Rule Suit

By Morgan Conley (July 28, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused a request by opponents of a Trump-era Clean Water Act rule to cut short a pending Ninth Circuit appeal and jump-start the merits stage of their challenge, saying it seems "topsy turvy to reverse field" now. In an order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup denied a request for an indicative ruling lodged by a coalition of blue states, environmental groups and Native American tribes suing to overturn a 2020 rule that restricted states' and tribes' authority to deny permits for projects such as pipelines under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act. The indicative ruling...

