Bob Dylan Accuser Drops Case After Sanctions Threat

By Rachel Scharf (July 28, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A woman who says Bob Dylan groomed and sexually abused her as a 12-year-old in 1965 decided Thursday to abandon her Manhattan federal court lawsuit, after losing her attorneys and facing a $50,000 sanctions bid for alleged discovery violations and evidence spoliation. The year-old sexual assault suit unraveled during an in-court conference called by U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla following a tense few weeks of back-and-forth between counsel for the plaintiff, identified in court papers only as "J.C.," and Dylan's lawyers at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP. On July 15, Judge Failla scolded J.C.'s counsel for failing to turn over any...

