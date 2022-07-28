9th Circ. Judge Open To Reviving Facebook Housing Bias Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (July 28, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared open on Thursday to reviving a proposed discrimination class action alleging Facebook allows advertisers to illegally exclude certain users from seeing housing ads, telling Facebook's counsel the allegations are "very descriptive" and "not conclusory," and doubting whether there could be an innocent explanation. During a hearing in San Francisco, Facebook's counsel, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, argued that the trial judge was right to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Rosemarie Vargas and others against the social media giant because Vargas and her co-plaintiffs didn't identify which ads they had been prevented...

