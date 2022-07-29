9th Circ. Orders New Trial In ATV Accident Coverage Row

By Alex Schuman (July 29, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit reversed a lower court's decision sanctioning a Nevada couple and ordered a new trial on whether their homeowners' insurance covers an accident involving their all-terrain vehicle. The federal appellate court ruled Thursday that the Nevada district court abused its discretion when the judge excluded key testimony from the ATV's owner about whether he used the vehicle to service a cabin covered by Liberty Insurance Corp.'s policy. According to the Ninth Circuit opinion, District Judge Andrew P. Gordon was incorrect when he sanctioned the ATV owners, Yvonne and Jerry Brodeur, for not properly disclosing witnesses. Gordon sanctioned the Brodeurs...

