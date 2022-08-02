'Waters Of US' Meaning May Get 'Major Questions' Scrutiny

By Peter Alpert (August 2, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Through a narrow lens, the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in West Virginia v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency did little more than defeat the EPA's creative attempt to use Section 111(d) of the Clean Air Act to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from the fossil fuel electric power generating power industry. But the decision is big news — and for broader reasons. The West Virginia decision effectively reserves to Congress exclusive responsibility for taking action on climate issues and the decarbonization of the economy — daunting topics that Congress has consistently been unable to effectively address. Equally consequential, the decision reins in...

