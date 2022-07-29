Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Set To Pitch Book Publisher Merger Challenge To Judge

By Matthew Perlman (July 29, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Prolific scribe Stephen King is among a parade of industry players slated to testify about the business of publishing blockbuster books during a trial that starts Monday over Penguin Random House's planned purchase of Simon & Schuster.

Judge Florence Y. Pan is presiding over the case in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, where the government is trying to block the $2.18 billion deal.

The government and the companies will split a 72-hour chess clock during an expected three-week bench trial. Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice will have 38 hours to make their case, while Penguin...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!