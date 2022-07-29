Ga. County Says Union Carbide Must Honor Spaceport Deal

By Rosie Manins (July 29, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Georgia county is trying to force Union Carbide Corp. to honor a deal for the county to buy 4,000 acres of empty land on which it plans to build a spaceport, alleging the company is trying to back out so it can get more money. Camden County, through its board of commissioners, brought a contract breach and unjust enrichment case on Wednesday against Union Carbide, a subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Co. The parties agreed in 2015 that the county, in coastal south Georgia, would buy from Union Carbide a 4,011-acre tract of land for development of a rocket launch...

