In-House At A Cannabis Company

July 15
The ESG Issues
Amber Lengacher at Trulieve Cannabis Corp. lays out how cannabis companies can navigate novel areas of environmental and social impact compliance, meet states' policy goals and ensure public confidence that the industry as a whole is committed to safe and responsible operations.
July 22
The Real Estate Issues
Many cannabis businesses face obstacles when acquiring the real estate needed to operate, from city-imposed fees to premiums on rent, but several strategies can be used to navigate this challenging aspect of the burgeoning industry, which is projected to be valued at $32 billion by year's end, says Benjamin Clack at Curaleaf Holdings Inc.
July 29
The Int'l Trademark Issues
Cannabis companies face a variety of challenges securing global trademark protection under the Nice Classification system, so as the market evolves trademark examiners need better tools to understand industry nuances and distinguish cannabis from other goods, says Stephanie Melnychuk, former counsel at Aurora Cannabis Inc.
