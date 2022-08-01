Bristol-Myers Says Its Former Lawyer Can't Testify In IP Battle

By Chris Villani (August 1, 2022, 12:49 PM EDT) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. told a federal judge that Dana-Farber Cancer Institute should not be allowed to bring in a former BMS patent attorney from McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP to testify against his onetime client as part of an ongoing dispute over immunology patents. BMS argued in a motion Friday that the McDonnell Boehnen lawyer, Kevin Noonan, should not be admitted as an expert witness in a suit over whether BMS and Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. licensed a collection of patents Dana-Farber successfully claimed co-ownership of and encouraged other companies not to license the technology from Dana-Farber. "A far cry...

