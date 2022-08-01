Travel App's 'Price Freeze' Misleads Consumers, Suit Says

By Collin Krabbe (August 1, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action says a travel booking business misrepresented its "Price Freeze" feature, which costs more than similar protection services on average, violating Illinois consumer laws and breaching warranties. In a federal complaint filed Sunday in the Northern District of Illinois, Shalimar Acosta of Chicago says Hopper (USA) Inc. in Boston tricks people into thinking airline ticket prices will be protected from future price increases if they purchase its "Price Freeze" service. The service allows people to secure flight rates for a certain amount of time, potentially saving them money if prices go up when they're planning a trip....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS