Travel App's 'Price Freeze' Misleads Consumers, Suit Says

By Collin Krabbe (August 1, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action says a travel booking business misrepresented its "Price Freeze" feature, which costs more than similar protection services on average, violating Illinois consumer laws and breaching warranties.

In a federal complaint filed Sunday in the Northern District of Illinois, Shalimar Acosta of Chicago says Hopper (USA) Inc. in Boston tricks people into thinking airline ticket prices will be protected from future price increases if they purchase its "Price Freeze" service. The service allows people to secure flight rates for a certain amount of time, potentially saving them money if prices go up when they're planning a trip....

