Odebrecht To Pay Atty Fees For Disobeying Discovery Order

By Sarah Jarvis (August 1, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has ordered affiliates of Odebrecht to pay attorney fees incurred by investment advisers and funds in trying to enforce a discovery order, which the court noted the units of the Brazilian engineering conglomerate have refused to comply with for more than 20 months. U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses said in a July 19 order — which was unsealed Friday — that the question wasn't whether sanctions are in order, rather what sanctions are appropriate to remedy "defendants' open and intentional refusal, for more than 20 months (thus far), to comply with an order that they agreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS