Polsinelli Adds 6 Attys To Health Care Litigation, IP Groups

By Tracey Read (August 2, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC has hired six new attorneys for its growing practices, including a former federal prosecutor and ex-NASA engineer, the firm announced Monday. Adrienne Frazior has joined the firm's national health care litigation and government investigations practices as a shareholder in the Dallas office after nearly a decade as a prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice. Meanwhile, the firm has also added five intellectual property attorneys for its electrical engineering and computer science patent prosecution group. The IP hires are Michael H. Longmeyer as shareholder for the St. Louis office, and four associates — Derk A. Westermeyer, Bennett C. David,...

