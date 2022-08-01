USPS Settles Contraband Cigarette Fight With NYC, 4 States

By Paul Williams (August 1, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- New York City and four states reached a settlement with the U.S. Postal Service on Monday to resolve allegations that the federal mail carrier cost them tax revenue by inadequately policing contraband cigarette shipments from other countries. The Postal Service's settlement with New York City, California, Connecticut, Illinois and Pennsylvania requires the mail carrier to change its information technology systems and screening policies to help identify illegal cigarette packages. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach) The settlement agreement will require the USPS to strengthen its employee training methods and enforcement measures for identifying illegal cigarette packages from international sellers, including by ending a policy of...

