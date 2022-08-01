Kim Kardashian Looks To Nix Crypto Promotion Claims

By Elise Hansen (August 1, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Kim Kardashian sought to shake claims that she misled consumers while promoting the cryptocurrency EthereumMax, telling a California federal judge that one of her Instagram posts contained clear disclaimers that "undermine any consumer's claim of deception." The businesswoman and media personality argued Friday that the claims against her fall well short of the legal standard. Kardashian, along with boxer Floyd Mayweather and basketball player Paul Pierce, is battling a proposed class of cryptocurrency buyers led by Ryan Huegerich, who have accused the celebrities and EthereumMax's purported creators of participating in a "pump-and-dump" scheme around the related cryptocurrency token Emax. "The [consolidated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS