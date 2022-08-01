DOJ Tells Judge Book Merger Would Reduce Author Pay

By Matthew Perlman (August 1, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice urged a D.C. federal judge on Monday to block Penguin Random House from buying Simon & Schuster in a planned $2.18 billion deal, contending during opening arguments that the move would cause author compensation to decline. DOJ attorney John R. Read told the court that the deal would "cement" the dominance of Penguin Random House, already the largest publisher in the country, by giving it nearly half the market for the acquisition of rights to books expected to be bestsellers. "The new super-sized Penguin Random House will be able to wield outsized control over...

