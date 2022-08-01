Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Tells Judge Book Merger Would Reduce Author Pay

By Matthew Perlman (August 1, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice urged a D.C. federal judge on Monday to block Penguin Random House from buying Simon & Schuster in a planned $2.18 billion deal, contending during opening arguments that the move would cause author compensation to decline.

DOJ attorney John R. Read told the court that the deal would "cement" the dominance of Penguin Random House, already the largest publisher in the country, by giving it nearly half the market for the acquisition of rights to books expected to be bestsellers.

"The new super-sized Penguin Random House will be able to wield outsized control over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!