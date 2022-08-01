Vidal Won't Let VLSI Patent Challenger Dodge Discovery

By Dani Kass (August 1, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal has overruled objections and ordered companies to comply with her discovery requests in a $2 billion dispute where she is reviewing whether companies challenging VLSI Technology patents engaged in unethical conduct. Patent Quality Assurance LLC had argued that Vidal's order requiring discovery from PQA and other companies participating in the director review was not authorized by any law or regulation and "exceeds the authority given by Congress." Vidal on Friday allowed PQA to preserve its objections, but told the company to hand over what has been requested or face possible sanctions. The director said PQA's...

