Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Vidal Won't Let VLSI Patent Challenger Dodge Discovery

By Dani Kass (August 1, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal has overruled objections and ordered companies to comply with her discovery requests in a $2 billion dispute where she is reviewing whether companies challenging VLSI Technology patents engaged in unethical conduct.

Patent Quality Assurance LLC had argued that Vidal's order requiring discovery from PQA and other companies participating in the director review was not authorized by any law or regulation and "exceeds the authority given by Congress." Vidal on Friday allowed PQA to preserve its objections, but told the company to hand over what has been requested or face possible sanctions.

The director said PQA's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!