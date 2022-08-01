Twitter Levies Subpoenas As $44B Musk Deal Suit Heats Up

By Dave Simpson (August 1, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Twitter Inc. fired a subpoena broadside over the weekend in its Delaware Chancery Court attempt to force Elon Musk to close a $44 billion purchase of the social media giant, with 17 demands aimed at some of the world's largest banks and investment firms. The documents, filed by Twitter and made public Monday in filings by conflicts counsel Kobre & Kim LLP, sought a vast array of documents, ranging from co-investor equity commitments to tender offer agreements, margin loan commitments and other financing. The financial institutions on the list include Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc., Bank of America NA, Barclays Bank...

