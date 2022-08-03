NJ Wants $13M Casino Payment Order Paused For Appeal

By Ryan Harroff (August 3, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- New Jersey has asked a state court to pause an order requiring it to pay over $13 million to Atlantic County following a dispute over how casinos should help fund government services, arguing its planned appeal will undo that order anyway. In a brief filed Monday in support of a motion to stay the order by Superior Court Judge Michael J. Blee, the state contended it never violated a deal resolving two separate actions challenging the calculation for payments in lieu of taxes that casinos make to fund county services under New Jersey's Casino Property Tax Stabilization Act. A stay of...

