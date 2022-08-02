Zillow's 'Post-Hoc' IP Breach Defense Meritless, 9th Circ. Told

By Ivan Moreno (August 2, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A real estate photo company urged the Ninth Circuit to uphold its finding that Zillow infringed thousands of copyrighted pictures, accusing it of trying to avoid liability by making "untimely and substantively baseless" claims that the images should have been registered before filing suit. VHT Inc. said in a Monday brief that Seattle-based Zillow Group and Zillow Inc. did not challenge the validity of the copyrights for the disputed photos during a 2017 trial where jurors found Zillow infringed on thousands of VHT's copyrighted pictures — a conclusion the Ninth Circuit affirmed in 2019. In the latest round at the Ninth...

