Argent Says Arbitration Pacts Sink Suit Over $99M ESOP Sale

By Abby Wargo (August 2, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action from former barbecue chain workers who said Argent Trust Co. unlawfully let them overpay for their company's stock in a $99 million sale can't go forward because the ex-employees signed individual arbitration agreements, Argent told a New York federal court. Atlanta-based Argent, which served as trustee to W BBQ Holdings Inc.'s employee stock ownership plan, filed a motion Monday seeking to compel individual arbitration or dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case. Jamaal Lloyd had brought the suit in May against Argent and several of the chain's shareholders on behalf of the W BBQ Holdings Inc....

