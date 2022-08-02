MetLife Can't Evade ERISA Suit Over $7.3B 401(k) Plan

By Rachel Stone (August 2, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court refused to toss a proposed class action alleging insurer MetLife flouted federal benefits law by saddling its 401(k) plan with its own underperforming proprietary funds, finding the plan participants' case was strong enough to stay in court. U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan ruled Monday that the putative Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit, lodged in July 2021 by a group of three current and former 401(k) plan participants, should survive MetLife's dismissal bid. MetLife argued that the plaintiffs failed to state a claim, and that their allegations were lodged too late under ERISA's three-year limitations...

