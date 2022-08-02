W.Va. County Appeals Opioid Bellwether Ruling

By Emily Field (August 2, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia county on Tuesday said it was appealing a verdict in favor of the nation's three largest drug distributors in the first federal bellwether trial over the opioid crisis, a day after the companies inked a $400 million deal to end similar claims from other cities in the state. Cabell County and its seat, Huntington, filed a notice of appeal of the July 4 verdict by U.S. District Judge David Faber, who said that the county had failed to prove that AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. had faulty controls against the diversion of opioids for illicit...

