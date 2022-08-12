'Related Claims' Issue Central To Zoom's $90M Coverage Row

By Shawn Rice (August 12, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Zoom's battle with two groups of excess insurers over $90 million in legal costs in actions over allegations of data security problems may hinge on whether an initial government probe and follow-on civil lawsuits constitute one or multiple claims — a recurring issue in errors and omissions insurance disputes. Zoom was a rare success story during the COVID-19 pandemic, as its video-conferencing technology allowed companies across many industries to pivot their employees to work remotely. However, by the time Zoom's growth surged, it was already facing a Federal Trade Commission investigation into privacy and data security concerns on its platform....

