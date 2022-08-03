'Varsity Blues' Feds Oppose Prison For Test-Cheat Cooperator

By Elliot Weld (August 3, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors are recommending a year of supervised release plus monetary forfeiture for a co-conspirator in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions and test-cheating scandal, citing his cooperation with investigators. The government said in a Tuesday court filing that prison is not warranted for Igor Dvorskiy, the director of Los Angeles-area high school West Hollywood College Prep, who allowed co-conspirators to correct students' answers on the ACT and SAT in exchange for money from the scheme's ringleader, Rick Singer. Sentencing guidelines dictate that Dvorskiy should be facing a prison sentence of 21 to 27 months. Prosecutors wrote in a memorandum Tuesday that Dvorskiy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS