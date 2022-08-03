Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Varsity Blues' Feds Oppose Prison For Test-Cheat Cooperator

By Elliot Weld (August 3, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors are recommending a year of supervised release plus monetary forfeiture for a co-conspirator in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions and test-cheating scandal, citing his cooperation with investigators.

The government said in a Tuesday court filing that prison is not warranted for Igor Dvorskiy, the director of Los Angeles-area high school West Hollywood College Prep, who allowed co-conspirators to correct students' answers on the ACT and SAT in exchange for money from the scheme's ringleader, Rick Singer.

Sentencing guidelines dictate that Dvorskiy should be facing a prison sentence of 21 to 27 months. Prosecutors wrote in a memorandum Tuesday that Dvorskiy...

Law Firms

Government Agencies

