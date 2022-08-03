Biden Ordered To Revisit Visa Apps Nixed In Trump Travel Ban

By Alyssa Aquino (August 3, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ordered the Biden administration to revisit the tens of thousands of visa applications that were denied under Trump-era travel restrictions, finding that targeted foreigners were still bruised from the travel ban, long after their revocation. Even though President Joe Biden lifted his predecessor's travel restrictions against people from predominantly Muslim-majority countries, U.S. District Judge James Donato agreed that the White House's invitation for certain denied noncitizens to reapply for visas didn't go far enough to address the harms they faced under what critics refer to as the "Muslim Ban." The Biden administration must now work with those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS