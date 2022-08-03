PwC Strikes Deal To End Sweeping Benefits Class Action

By Abby Wargo (August 3, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- PwC and a class of around 17,000 retirees accusing the accounting firm of cheating them out of their lump-sum retirement benefits told a New York federal court that they had agreed to a settlement, ending the yearslong suit. PwC and the class on Tuesday sent U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken a request to stay further proceedings in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case, alerting the court that they had agreed to settle in principle. No dollar amount was given in the letter, and the parties asked for 45 days to complete a settlement agreement. PwC asked the district court...

